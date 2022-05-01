Illegal structures dismantled

[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, 30 Apr: The Upper Subansiri district administration, with the help of the police and paramilitary forces, dismantled several illegal roadside structures in Daporijo township during an eviction drive on Saturday.

The eviction drive was carried out after the illegal occupants allegedly failed to comply with the notification served to them earlier, Town Magistrate Tanam Kyali said.

Several illegally extended structures by shops owners in the daily market, besides piggery houses near the airfield were also dismantled.

The affected people condemned the act of the administration and claimed that no prior notification had been served to them.