MLA directs PWD, contractors to complete bridge in 4 months

PANGIN, 30 Apr: Local MLA Ojing Tasing on Saturday directed the public works department (PWD) and the contractor concerned to complete the construction of the Nugong bridge, in between Pangin and Komsing, within four months.

Chairing a meeting organised by the Nugong Banggo Kebang at the construction site to ascertain the facts behind the delay in completion of the bridge, Tasing said that he would pursue the matter with the government “in case of any fund constraint.”

The meeting was attended by PWD engineers, the contractor, and the Nugong ZPM, among others.