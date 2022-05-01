CM says action will be taken if corruption in Seppa PHED proved

Staff Reporter

NEW DELHI, 30 Apr: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday said that action will be taken if there is corruption in the Seppa PHED division.

The chief minister said this during an interview with an India Today correspondent at the Arunachal Bhavan here regarding activist Sol Dodum’s ongoing peaceful protest, on the sideline of the joint conference of chief ministers and chief justices of the high courts.

Khandu said that, “in order to unearth the ground report of the drinking water issue in Seppa,” the government has constituted a fact-finding committee headed by a secretary-level officer. The committee has been asked to submit its report to the government by 10 May.

“The government will act based on the committee’s report. If there is corruption, action will be definitely taken. I want to assure the general public,” said Khandu.

Sol Dodum has been protesting at the IG Park tennis court in Itanagar, accusing

the Seppa PHE department of corruption and demanding an SIC investigation and transfer of the incumbent PHED executive engineer.