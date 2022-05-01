Anti-drugs campaign launched in Dirang

DIRANG, 30 Apr: In an effort to make Dirang drugs-free and save the younger generation from the clutches of drugs, Thembang (West Kameng)-based Ama Tenzing and Apa Kushok Tashi Dirkhipa Memorial Charitable Foundation, led by its chairman TT Dirkhipa, on Saturday launched a month-long anti-drugs awareness campaign.

Apart from creating awareness on the harmful effects of drug abuse and its impact on the society and families, cannabis plants will be destroyed using herbicides during the campaign.

West Kameng ZPC Rinchin Zomba Merakpa and Dirang ADC JT Obi flagged off the campaign from the latter’s office premises, in the presences of the Dirang and Thembang COs, SSB jawans, police personnel, members of the Dirang units of NGOs Monpa Mimang Tsokpa Dirang and Sherab Zangpo Sangha, Droma Tsogpa and local leaders.