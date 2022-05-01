PIL filed seeking PCA; HC issues notice

ITANAGAR, 30 Apr: Hearing a PIL (No 9/2022) filed by petitioner Gamken Bam against the state government, the Itanagar bench of the Gauhati High Court has issued a notice to the government to take its stand.

“The state respondents are expected to go through the judgment of the hon’ble Supreme Court as referred to herein above and to take their stand,” the HC said in its order issued on 26 April. The case is listed for 23 May.

Counsel for the petitioner, advocate TT Tara submitted that Bam, a native of Old Bam in Leparada district, had filed the public interest litigation (PIL) against the state government and three others – the home secretary, the law & justice secretary, and the director general of police – seeking a direction to the state respondents to comply with the directives issued

by the Supreme Court in the case of Prakash Singh Vs Union of India, (2006) 8 SSC 1, and to “constitute police complaint authority (PCA), as well as immediately separate the investigating police from law and order police to ensure speedier investigation.”

It is also projected in the PIL that, by not constituting a PCA in the state, there has been a violation of the directives issued by the Supreme Court in the case of Prakash Singh Vs Union of India.