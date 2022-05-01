Film director Manju Borah to make feature film on Adi culture

Correspondent

PASIGHAT, 30 Apr: Film director and short story writer Manju Borah from Assam is eyeing the ethnic culture of the tribes of Arunachal Pradesh this time.

The director and her team from Guwahati (Assam)-based Jyoti Chitravan shot several scenes for a feature film, covering the pristine beauty of the blue hills and the mighty Siang river in Pasighat and Mebo in East Siang district.

Borah’s project will feature the ethnic culture and living traditions of the Adi tribe in respect of their rich mythological beliefs connected to conservation of nature. She has chosen to showcase the traditional beliefs and cultural practices of the people of the Abotani tribal groups related to nature.

Renowned Adi artiste and film producer Delong Padung, who is playing a major role in the film, has helped the director on the topic of the Adi tribe’s spiritual practices related to conservation of nature.

Padung said that “the film features conservation of nature and the concept of balancing between the expansions of concrete culture, which deeply impressed me.” He also highlighted the role of Assamese actor Argadeep Boruah, who is playing the main protagonist.

Manju Borah is a multiple international and national award-winning Indian female film director and short story writer who has made a number of feature films exploring the region’s cultures and their impact on the people and the society.

Her film Dau Huduni Methai (Song of the Horned Owl) received the National Award for the best Bodo film in 2015, and the best cinematography award in the 4th International Women’s Film Festival held in Afghanistan in 2016.