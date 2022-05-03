‘Learn better, score better’ prog held

TEZU, 2 May: Students of Class 10 participated in a three-week training programme themed ‘Learn better, score better’, organised jointly by the Denning College for Teacher Education and the Bamboosa Library here in Lohit district from 11 April to 1 May.

Addressing the valedictory function on Monday, Tezu DSP Sange Thinley advised the students to “learn the smarter way, (as) that is the only way to progress in life.”

He advised the students and the teachers to “make the best use of their time in reading selectively,” and exhorted the BEd teacher trainees who acted as resource persons to “benefit from the feedback from their students and work with full heart and dedication to help build a new Arunachal society.”

District Research Officer Jonomo Rondo in his address stressed on the importance of focused reading, saying that “it is vital for students of higher education and research.”

Lauding the students and the resource persons, Bamboosa Library administrator Bapenlu Kri gave assurance that Bamboosa Library would “continue to be open for all such innovative programmes to enhance learning standards of students.”

Lohit Youth Library Network coordinator S Mundayoor pointed out that “Bamboosa Library, from its inception in 2007, has been striving to reach out to the readers in many innovative ways and shall do its utmost to make learning of senior students more pleasant by connecting library resources to the readers.”

Junti Bora presented a detailed report of the programme, while Thamnyo Singthi summed up the feedbacks received from the participants, and Nikhil Borah and Otem Jamo spoke on “the impressions of the teacher trainees.”