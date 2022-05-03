Rafting centre opened in Deban

DEBAN, 2 May: UD Minister Kamlung Mossang inaugurated a white water rafting centre here in Changlang district on Sunday, in the presence of DC Devansh Yadav, Miao ADC Sunny K Singh, and others.

Four new rafts and other equipment have been procured with untied funds, under the initiative of the DC, for the tourism department. The new rafts have been leased out to the Miao Pum Tours & Travels for operation.

A rafting event from Deban to M’pen was also held as part of the programme.

The rafts will be available for tourists and local enthusiasts throughout the year. (DIPRO)