Thunderstorm leaves trail of destruction in Tirap

KHONSA, 2 May: A cyclonic thunderstorm which struck Tirap district last Friday left a trail of devastation with many houses, buildings and crops completely or partially damaged.

Electric poles and trees were uprooted in various locations. In some places, trees fell on rooftops, and elsewhere blocked many roads.

Approximately 30 buildings were fully damaged while another 150 to 200 houses, including residential schools, anganwadi centres, hostels, government quarters, huts, shops, etc, suffered partial damage. Dozens of vehicles were also reportedly damaged in different locations.

The worst hit areas are Chasa, Tupi, Hoalam and Khowathong villages in Longo circle, the school building and the girls’ hostel of the GHSS here, the CRPF camp, Borduria and Pullung villages, the RK Mission School in Narottam Nagar, the GHSS in Deomali, and Bera, New Kothin and Kolam villages.

District Disaster Management Officer (in-charge) Pik Tayom informed that reports of damages may likely increase as the administrative officers concerned are still assessing the quantum of damages in their respective circles.

The CO reported that the district administration and an SDRF team are working on a war footing to clear the fallen trees. (DIPRO)