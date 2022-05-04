Assamese-Nyishi cultural exchange prog on 7 May

ITANAGAR, 3 May: In a move to strengthen the age-old Assamese-Nyishi ties, as well as to bolster the governments’ initiative to resolve the interstate boundary issues, the Nyishi Elite Society (NES) and the Axom Sahitya Sabha’s (ASS) North Lakhimpur, Biswanath and Sonitpur district units have decided to organise the second Assamese-Nyishi cultural exchange programme at Kalabari in Assam’s Biswanath district on 7 May.

The decision was taken during the third meeting of the two bodies at the NES’ secretariat in Richi-Jullang here on 3 May. The meeting was chaired by NES vice president Tarh Tabin. The first two joint meetings were held on 27 March in Itanagar, and on 16 April in Kalabari, the NES stated in a release.

During the 7 May programme, a border coordination committee for North Lakhimpur, Biswanath and Sonitpur districts of Assam and Kamle, Papum Pare and Pakke-Kessang districts of Arunachal will also be constituted, apart from signing of an MoU between Assam and Arunachal for said districts.

Besides NES and ASS officials, a host of MPs, MLAs and PRI leaders from both the states, including Rajya Sabha member from Arunachal Nabam Rebia and Lok Sabha member from Assam’s Tezpur constituency Pallab Lochan Das, are expected to attend the programme.

The first Assamese-Nyishi cultural exchange programme was held during the golden jubilee Nyokum Yullo celebration in Kimin on 22 February this year.