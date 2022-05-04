NCC ADG visits 22 AP Bn NCC

PASIGHAT, 3 May: Additional Director General (ADG) of Shillong (Meghalaya)-based North Eastern Region NCC Directorate, Maj Gen Bhaskar Kalita, visited the 22 Arunachal Pradesh battalion NCC here in East Siang district on Monday.

It is the oldest NCC unit (established in 1964 at JNC) of Arunachal.

The unit’s commanding officer briefed the ADG on several issues “for speedy resolution with the involvement of the state administration, wherever required.”

The ADG commended “the efforts put in by the 22 AP Bn NCC in imparting NCC training to over 3,000 cadets studying in 40 schools and colleges spread from Mechukha, Monigong, Tirbin to Anini in 10 border districts of Arunachal Pradesh.”

He also commended the special efforts put in by the unit in starting NCC units in far-flung and remote areas of the state under the Border Areas Expansion Plan of the NCC.

Interacting with the cadets, the ADG said, “Youths of our nation are the strong pillars on whose shoulders rest the future of the nation, and we must be integrated and disciplined, both at the society and individual level to be effective and efficient.” (DIPRO)