DAs can play vital role in tourism promotion

The inauguration of a new white water rafting centre in Miao in Changlang district is a good initiative to promote the tourism potential of the area. As per a report, new rafts and other equipment for the rafting centre have been procured with untied funds, under the initiative of the DC, for the tourism department. For now, the rafts have been leased out to a local tour operator. If properly utilised, this centre can provide employment opportunities to many local youths of the area.

This model can be replicated in other districts too. Arunachal Pradesh is blessed with many rivers and some of them attract rafting enthusiasts from across the world. However, due to lack of river guides, and because of untrained professionals, the white water river rafting potential of these rivers has not been tapped till now. The tourism department alone will not be able to cater to the needs. Therefore, just like the initiative of the Changlang district administration, the deputy commissioners of other districts too should explore the potential of using funds available to them to support local youths and tour operators. Not only conducting river rafting, there are several ways to promote tourism for employment generation. The district administrations can play a vital role in this regard.