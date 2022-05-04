Sports tournaments underway

HAPOLI, 3 May: Agriculture Minister Tage Taki kicked of an ‘inter-village volleyball and football tournaments’, being organised by the Apatani Youth Association (AYA), at the Padi Yubbe outdoor stadium here in Lower Subansiri district on Monday, in the presence of Tanw Supun Dukun (TSD) president HK Shalla and others.

The tournaments, themed ‘To educate and eradicate the drug abuse’, are being conducted in the run-up to the AYA’s forthcoming foundation day celebration.

The month-long celebration will also feature traditional sports, a ‘cultural week’ and literary events aimed at creating awareness against drug abuse and channelling the youths’ potential in the right direction.

Taki in his address expressed support to the motive behind the events and said, “The youth are the backbone of any nation. I urge all of you to contribute your bit in bringing about a positive change in the society.”

Shalla in his address urged the TSD, the Apatani Women Association Ziro, the AYA and the Apatani Students’ Union to join hands in the fight against the drug menace. (DIPRO)