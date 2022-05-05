Skill dev. training for artisans gets underway

DAPORIJO, 4 May: A 52-day ‘Guru Shishya Hastshilp Prashikshan Programme” to develop skills of the local artisans in handicrafts sector commenced at the training hall of the DDI here in Upper Subansiri district on Monday last.

Over 145 artisans from Limeking, Taksing, Nacho, Taliha, Sippi, Daporijo, Dumporijo and Baririjo are attending the training programme sponsored by the ministry of textiles.

Organized by Upper Subansiri DRDA, the training programme was inaugurated by deputy commissioner (in-charge) Taga Ekke. (DIPRO)