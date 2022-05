TEZU, 4 May: A six days state-level teachers training camp for the teachers of balwadis, primary and upper primary schools concluded here at the Amik Matai Vidhya Mandir school in Lohit district on Wednesday.

A total of 60 teachers across the state took part in the programme which was organized by the Arunachal Vikas Parishad. The resource persons of the programme included academicians Sailu Bellai and Sodyong Kri.