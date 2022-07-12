Cleanliness drives carried out

BOLENG, 11 Jul: A ‘mass cleanliness drive-cum-sensitisation programme on sustainable waste management’ was organised in Boleng, Pangin, Kaying, Rumgong and Riga in Siang district on Monday by the PHE&WS and the urban development & housing departments.

While Pangin-Boleng MLA Ojing Tasing and DC Atul Tayeng launched the programme here, Rumgong MLA Talem Taboh launched the programme in Kaying.

The drive in Boleng saw the participation of heads of offices, officials and staffers, panchayat leaders, SHGs and the residents.

The DC said that “this should not be a one-time only cleanliness drive. Rather, it should be adopted by each and every citizen of Siang district to consciously keep the district clean and green.”

He appealed to the public to adhere to the recently enacted ban on single-use plastics. Highlighting the importance of overall behavioural change in the public towards sustainable waste management, he said that “this programme should be conducted at least twice every month at ward and sector levels.”

“The cleanest ward or sector will be identified and felicitated in national celebrations like Independence Day and Republic Day,” he added.

Tasing also said that cleanliness drives “should not be a one-time event but a lifestyle change towards adopting cleanliness.” He also spoke on the importance of afforestation, and appealed to the public to plant more trees.

The event was followed by distribution of re-useable fabric bags to shopkeepers, SHGs and the public as an incentive to give up single-use plastics. (DIPRO)