Fish Farmers’ Day observed

KARSINGSA, 11 Jul: More than 25 farmers from Karsingsa, Midpu, Mani, Chiputa, Doimukh, Amba, Jote and Sagalee participated in a programme organised by the Papum Pare KVK here to mark the National Fish Farmers’ Day on Monday.

During the programme, themed ‘Emerging aquaculture systems and practices’, KVK Head Dr Bangkeng Perme highlighted “the importance of table fish as a very good source of protein and omega fatty acid.”

“Fish farming plays a vital role to meet the nutritional food security of the country as fish items are relished and consumed by most of the people in India,” Dr Perme said.

Fishery expert Dr Vivekanand Safi made a presentation on “scientific packages and practices of stocking pond,” which was followed by a scientist-farmers interaction session.

Altogether 4.5 quintals of lime were later distributed to eight fish farmers of the district.

In Tirap district, the day was observed by the fisheries department, in collaboration with the KVK, in Deomali.

Addressing fish farmers on the occasion, PHE&WS Minister Wangki Lowang said that “pisciculture is an important livelihood activity which leads to growth and development.”

He asked the KVK scientists to “find ways to artificially breed and culture indigenous varieties of fish.”

Soha ZPM Samik Krok stated that “Deomali is suitable for fish cultivation and costs much less in comparison to other parts of the district.”

Deomali ADC Duyu Ribya also spoke.

FO PK Thongdok presented a brief on the central and state government schemes such as PMMSY, KCC and the Atmanirbhar Matsyapalan Yojana.

Animal husbandry scientist Dr Parimita Dutta spoke about “integrated fish-cum-poultry and fish-cum-pig culture,” while fisheries expert Phurin Songtheng presented a brief on “the recent trends in aquaculture, like biofloc and RAS technology.”

Deomali ADO Hage Pubyang, KVK Head N Kumar, DFDO SK Jawal and 45 fish farmers from various circles of the district attended the programme. (With DIPRO input.)