Input distribution prog

HAYULIANG, 11 Jul: Fifty-five farmers of Walong circle benefitted from an input distribution programme organised here by the Anjaw KVK on Monday.

The programme, themed ‘Livelihood improvement of tribal farmers through capacity development in livestock and poultry sector’, was aimed at improving the genetic potential of local livestock and poultry in the district.

Addressing the participants, Hayuliang ADC S Bellai spoke on “the poor body weight gain, high age of maturity and poor return from local livestock,” and encouraged the farmers to adopt new technology “to improve performance as well as income from livestock.”

“Despite the difficult geographical location and remoteness, farmers of Walong circle are hard workers; therefore, they deserve appreciation and are expected to provide all possible facilities and updated information on the doorsteps of the farmers,” the ADC said.

KVK Head (i/c) Dr Santosh Kumar also spoke.

Thirty-five Hampshire crossbred piglets, 1,200 ducklings, balanced feed for poultry and piglets, essential accessories, and medicines were distributed to the farmers to help them establish model demonstration units of pig and duck farming.

SHGs and progressive farmers were also provided with ducklings and poultry chicks to establish duckery and poultry units in Hawai and Hayuliang under the cluster FLD on scientific poultry farming, the KVK informed in a release.