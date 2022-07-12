Awareness prog on KVK’s activities

RUSSA, 11 Jul: The Longding KVK organised an awareness programme on ‘activities of KVK and Jal Shakti Abhiyan’ at Russa village on Monday.

During the programme, which was attended by 52 farmers, rural youths and farmwomen, KVK Head (i/c) A Kirankumar Singh highlighted the activities of the KVK for the welfare of the farmers, and the activities carried out under the Jal Shakti Abhiyan.

“Under the Jal Shakti Abhiyan, the farmers can be benefitted with construction of jalkund for sustainable production of crops and vegetables from the field where the vegetables are grown in lean period. The farmers can be benefitted through OFTs, FLDs and other demonstrations on different technologies for the enhancement of production and productivity of different crops,” he said.

Singh also spoke about organic and natural farming, “wherein no changes are to be made in the normal method of farming, except the application of jeevamrut, which will be prepared from desi cow urine and cow dung, which is to be sprayed in the field to maintain the soil fertility and sustainable production of crops.”

Singh also went on a ‘diagnostic visit’ to jhum fields affected by blast disease, and suggested remedial measures to be taken up.