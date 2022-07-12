Abu Tassar beat MVYA 1-0

NAHARLAGUN, 11 Jul: Abu Tassar FC beat MVYA by a solitary goal in a day-8 match of the MSL 7-A-Side Football Tournament at Mes Que Champions Arena at Model Village here on Sunday night.

Heri Pandey scored the goal in the dying moments of the match.

In the second match, Marquee FC were held to a 1-1 draw by Polo City FC.

Landi Milo and Tshering scored for Marquee FC and Polo City FC, respectively.

The third match, played between Gumto SC and Panye Brothers FC, also ended in a 2-2 draw.

Gumto SC dominated the play throughout the game and were leading 2-0 with goals from Chuku Ajay and Chuku Abu. They squandered away the opportunity to record their first win in the tournament by allowing Panye Brothers to score two goals in the two minutes of added time in the second half.

Panye Kuna and Nikter Bhai scored the goals for Panye Brothers.

In the last match, Pant-hers SC beat FC Miding 3-1.

After a score-less first half, Panthers SC’s Agung scored two goals and assisted Tapa to score the team’s third goal in the second half.

The first half witnessed some excellent goalkeeping and defence by both sides.

Before the start of the last match, a minute’s silence was observed in memory of former player of Panthers SC, late Kabak Mata.