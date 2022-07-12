Youth leadership prog concludes

ROING, 11 Jul: A weeklong ‘youth leadership programme’ for girls, conducted at the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya here in Lower Dibang Valley (LDV) district, concluded on Sunday.

Twenty-five girls, mostly college students, from across LDV, selected on the basis of written applications and personal interviews, attended the programme, which dealt with topics such as ‘understanding self’, ‘understanding community’, personality development, entrepreneurship, and community building.

Addressing the concluding function, MLA Mutchu Mithi said, “I believe in the leadership of the young people of Lower Dibang Valley. I believe most of you will make it big not just in Arunachal Pradesh but in the country and even in the world.”

Citing the example of Draupadi Murmu, the presidential candidate of the ruling party, Mithi said, “Nothing can stop you if you have the will to succeed. Let no obstacle stop you to build your life on the foundation that has been laid by this training.”

Deputy Commissioner Soumya Saurabh had an interactive session with the participants on ‘the basics of administrative structure’, and encouraged them to use the learning from the programme “as an opportunity and also a platform to become spearheading social leaders.”

Dibang Youth Leadership Programme project head Ushimi Linggi also spoke. “The training has ended but your role as contributors to the society begins now. There will be review programme on monthly basis to check your progress and the district administration will help you along the way,” Linggi said.

Certificates were later distributed to the participants.