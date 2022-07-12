Training prog on persons with intellectual disability

RAGA, 11 Jul: A team from Secunderabad (Telangana)-based National Institute for Empowerment of Persons with Intellectual Disability (NIEPID) conducted an ‘orientation training programme on persons with intellectual disability (divyanjans)’ for the CDPOs, supervisors, anganwadi workers and ASHAs here in Kamle district on Monday.

Attending the programme, DC Adong Pertin praised the NIEPID for generating awareness in the district regarding intellectual disability “despite the bad weather, roads and poor infrastructure.”

“We should all strive to bring a person with intellectual disability to mainstream, so that they can live a normal life as everyone does,” he said.

NIEPID Principal Ganesh Sheregar and Sridevi Godishala imparted training to 102 participants. CDPO Gedam Don, DDSE AJ Don and DRCHO Dr Kapu Sopin also spoke.

The team also visited two nearby schools and imparted awareness on the RPWD Act, identification and prevention of intellectual disability, UDID card, Kiran mental health helpline, etc.

Altogether 558 teachers and students participated in the programme. (DIPRO)