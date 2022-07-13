World Paper Day observed

KHONSA, 12 Jul: The 6 Assam Rifles stationed here in Tirap district, in collaboration with the district administration, observed the World Paper Day on Tuesday by conducting an awareness programme.

The day is observed on 12 July to raise awareness on the importance of using paper bags instead of plastic bags.

The programme included a demonstration on waste disposal, and distribution of paper bags to the shopkeepers.

Town Magistrate Ripi Doni spoke on the harmful effects of plastic and its careless disposal. She said that shopkeepers who do not comply with the ban on plastic would face cancellation of licence “and various action deemed fit under the Environment Protection Act, 1986.” (DIPRO)