Bodak-A bypoll passes off

PASIGHAT, 12 Jul: The by-election to the Bodak-A GPM seat in Mebo constituency in East Siang district passed off peacefully on Tuesday.

Sixty-seven voters, out of the total 80, cast their votes, recording an 83.75 percent turnout.

The three candidates in the fray are Nunu Megu (BJP), Kangkiram Tayeng (INC) and Ojing Megu (NPP).

The seat had fallen vacant after the demise of the elected member.

Meanwhile, six gram panchayat members were elected unopposed in the bypoll in East Siang district.

Those who were declared elected included four of the BJP, one of the INC, and one independent candidate.

The BJP’s unopposed candidates are Aroti Lego from Diking-I, Miti Mibang from Taki Lalung-II, Kayem Osik from Napit-I, and Aroti Lomi from Depi-Moli seats.

INC candidate Karsing Daming won the Ngopok seat, while independent Raltik Ratan alias Lentik Ratan won the Mebo-Gingkong seat.