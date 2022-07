36 Bn CRPF, Khonsa conducted a plantation drive in their campus on Wednesday. Large number of CRPF personnel including their commandant Pawan Kumar Singh and government officials including DFO Poosam Tangha and his team of forest personnel took part in the drive. Singh assured that 36 Bn CRPF will continue to work for the well being of the people of Tirap and Longding districts. (DIPRO)