Indian army organizes free medical camp in Lewang

[ Pisi Zauing ]

LEWANG, 13 Jul: A total of 210 patients were treated during a day-long free medical camp organized by the Rupai Battalion of the Red Shield Division under the aegis of Spear Corps at Govt. Upper Primary School here under Miao circle in Changlang district on Wednesday.

The patients included 63 men, 113 women and 34 children from six villages under N’khumsang, who were suffering from various minor ailments.

Captain Dr. Deepak Kumar treated the patients, besides providing consultations.

Apart from personal protection kits, hand sanitizers and masks, medicines were provided to the needy patients free of cost.

Meanwhile, Miao Singpho Ramma Hpung thanked Major Vineet Sharma, Captain Dr. Deepak Kumar and the army team for organizing the free medical camp.