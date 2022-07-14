Govt. has taken significant measures to preserve identity of various tribes: DCM

NAMSAI, 13 Jul: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein asserted that the state government has taken significant measures ‘to preserve and promote the age-old identity of various tribes of the state.’

“Arunachal Pradesh is a living example of unity in diversity as the state is home to 26 tribes and numerous sub-tribes with varied culture, tradition and belief. Since time immemorial, efforts are being made by all to preserve, protect and promote the rich cultural heritage of the state,” Mein said after inaugurating a new office of the Seva Bharati here on Wednesday.

He lauded the Seva Bharati for providing yeomen services to the underprivileged and weaker section of the people.

Mein said the organization has been working tirelessly and relentlessly towards making a strong and empowered society.

“I believe the welfare and social service programmes of the organization will largely benefit the people of Namsai and the adjoining districts,” he said.

Stating that drug menace is a big problem of the society and a challenge for all, Mein

called upon the people to join hands in fighting against the scourge of drugs.

Lekang MLA Jummum Ete Deori and venerable Aggadhamma Bhikkhu of Pariyati Sasana Buddha Vihara also attended the programme. (DCM’s media cell)