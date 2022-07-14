India should stop relying on other countries for defence needs

The Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre has been focusing on Atmanirbhar Bharat to make the country self-reliant in every field. Defence is one key area where the BJP government has given a lot of focus. The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) recently carried out the maiden test flight of a new unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), an autonomous flying wing technology demonstrator, from the aeronautical test range in Chitradurga, Karnataka. The UAV is powered by a small turbofan engine. The airframe, undercarriage and entire flight control and avionics systems used for the aircraft were developed indigenously by the DRDO. For a country that figures among the world’s largest arms importers, India’s attempt to try to indigenously develop weapons in the country itself will serve its interest in the long run.

The ongoing war in Ukraine has brought home the stark reality that India is too dependent on foreign defence imports, particularly from Russia. With at least over 50 percent of India’s overall military assets of Russian make, New Delhi has been forced to walk a diplomatic tightrope on the conflict. Traditionally, India’s approach to defence procurement reforms has been lethargic and largely indecisive. The perceived military superiority against Pakistan and a belief that China would adhere to the mutual restraint understanding may have lulled the policymakers into complacency. However, given the bitter experiences involving instances of air combat with Pakistan soon after the Balakot strikes, and the Galwan valley standoff with China, such complacency would prove costly in future. In this context, the defence ministry’s recent nod for projects worth Rs 76,390 crore, of which the majority will be taken up under the ‘Buy and Make Indian’ scheme, is a step in the right direction. Hopefully, in the future, India will not to have to depend on import of arms to secure the nation.