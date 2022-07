KHONSA, 13 Jul: DoTCL minister Wangki Lowang on Wednesday flagged off an ambulance for PHC at Natun Kheti in the presence of Tirap DC Taro Mize, DMO Dr. N Lowang, ZPC Chathong Lowang and others.

The ambulance was procured with fund from DoTCL.

After the flagging off ceremony, the minister inspected the sinking zone near the Post Office here. (DIPRO)