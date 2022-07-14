East Siang DTFI conducts review meeting on RI and Covid-19 vaccination

PASIGHAT, 13 Jul: East Siang District Task Force on Immunisation (DTFI) conducted its first quarter review meeting on status of Routine Immunization (RI) and Covid-19 vaccination here in East Siang district on Wednesday.

Deputy commissioner Tayi Taggu, in his address called for all-out efforts for achieving cent percent target immunization for vaccine preventable diseases and Covid-19 vaccination in the district. The DC also reviewed the status and screening on non-communicable diseases (NCD) during the meeting.

Acclaiming the award for Mission Indradanush, received by the district as a testimony of hard work and team efforts to reach immunization target, the DC said “We should not become complacent on our laurels but work harder to ensure that every target beneficiary to the last mile is covered under vaccination for various kind of vaccine preventable diseases.”

The role of health care providers including ASHAs was reiterated during the meeting.

Namsai surveillance medical officer Dr. S Victoria also spoke.

DRCHO Dr. Nidak Angu gave a power-point presentation on performance on vaccination sessions in BPGH and health centres of the district while DPO (NCD) Dr. Tarik Talom gave a PPT on NCD screening and data uploaded status. (DIPRO)