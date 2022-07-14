Panthers SC, Panye Brothers advance to QFs

NAHARLAGUN, 13 Jul: Panthers SC advanced to the quarterfinal beating Model City 7-0 in a crucial match of the MSL 7-A-Side Football tournament played at Mes Que Champions Arena at Model Village here on Tuesday night.

Techi Tatra scored the first goal, stealing the ball from Model City defender Tame Silo near the D box, in the second minute. Gyamar Apa scored the second goal before Tatra netted his second and the team’s third goal.

Panthers SC were leading Model City 3-0 at the end of the first half.

Romik Tapa scored two goals and Apa also completed his brace in the second half.

Model City scored a self goal.

The second match played between 5/1 United and Lockdown FC ended in a tame 1-1draw.

Tapi Hakhe scored the goal for Lockdown FC, which was equalized by Tame Lokam.

In the third match, Polo City FC defeated Gumto SC 4-0 in a must win game.

Polo City started the match on an attacking note, creating scoring opportunities. They took the lead two minutes into the play with a goal from Gida Tata.

Kanu Kon doubled the lead with an acrobatic finish.

In the second half, both Tata and Kon completed their braces with powerful shots.

In the fourth and last match, Panye Brothers FC defeated Avengers FC 3-2 with help of an extra-time goal from Panye Akash and entered the quarterfinal.

Needing a win to advance to the quarterfinals, Panye Brothers took the lead through Nikter Bhai in the first couple of minutes. Avengers FC restored the parity through Zomin Siram.

Akash again scored to give his team a 2-1 lead at the end of the first half.

In the second half, Avengers FC, who were desperately looking for the equalizer, finally restored parity through Dachak Liyak Sono (2-2).

But, Akash’s extra-time goal sealed a thrilling win for Panye Brothers over Avengers FC.