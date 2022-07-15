AAPSU team apprises DC of issues affecting GHSS

TAWANG, 14 Jul: A team of the All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU), led by its president Dozi Tana Tara, met the Tawang deputy commissioner here recently and apprised him of the grievances of the teaching staff and the students of the government higher secondary school (GHSS) here.

Earlier, the AAPSU team inspected the GHSS, where the students and the teachers informed the team about several issues like absence of a geography subject teacher, a regular principal and a vice principal, shortage of adequate ration in hostels, and various infrastructure-related lapses, such as broken windows, sanitation problem, shortage of furniture in library, etc.

The DC, along with the Tawang ZPC assured the AAPSU team that a substitute geography teacher will be engaged at the school. The AAPSU on its part assured to “arrange the rest in collaboration with the AMSU, till completion of the courses.”

The AAPSU team also assured the GHSS authorities that the broken windows will be fixed, ration will be provided to the hostels, and furniture for the library will be provided at the earliest.