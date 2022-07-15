4 tug-of-war players to attend selection trial

ITANAGAR, 14 Jul: Four tug-of-war players from Arunachal Pradesh will attend the selection trial for the national men’s team for the upcoming World Outdoor Championship to be held in the Netherlands in September this year.

The players are Dare Kagung, Dolang John, Likha Berlin and Dolang Lucky. They have been selected for the trial based on their performance in the national championships in 2021 and 2022, informed the Arunachal Tug of War Association.

The selection trial will be held on 17 July in Agra, Uttar Pradesh.