Commissioner reviews status of EoDB, investments, startups, DDUSY

ITANAGAR, 14 Jul: Planning & Investment Commissioner Prashant Lokhande reviewed the status of the ease of doing business (EoDB), investment promotion activities, the startup initiative and the Deendayal Upadhyaya Swavalamban Yojana (DDUSY) during a meeting at the Arunachal Pradesh Innovation & Investment Park (APIIP) here on Thursday.

During the meeting, which was attended by directors, joint directors, deputy directors, bank officers, startups and DDUSY beneficiaries, the investment division of the finance, planning & investment department made a presentation on “the progress made so far and the way forward on EoDB, investment promotion, startup initiatives and DDUSY.”

The commissioner advised the startups and the beneficiaries to avail the state-of-the-art facilities available at the APIIP. He also suggested to the investment division to make the APIIP “a more conducive ecosystem for startups.”

Lokhande further instructed the IIM Calcutta Innovation Park, which is the knowledge partner of the state in the startup sector, to extend all handholding support to walk-in startups and beneficiaries of various government schemes, and to provide proper mentorship support to all startups.

Lokhande also instructed the state’s consultant, Pricewaterhouse Coopers Pvt Ltd, to “connect with potential investors in the same line of IG International, which was connected and facilitated by the investment division to bring in investment in the state in the agriculture and allied sector.”

Also present at the meeting were Investment Joint Director Tabe Haidar, who informed about various features of the recently notified State Startup Policy to the startups and beneficiaries present.