CoSAAP, TACS condemn attack on BEO

ITANAGAR, 14 Jul: The Confederation of Service Associations of Arunachal Pradesh (CoSAAP) has strongly condemned the physical attack on BEO Tadar Tachung while he was on duty as the presiding officer, conducting the panchayati raj bypoll at the Tayang Mara polling station in Kurung Kumey district on 12 July.

Taking a serious view of “the repeated attacks on government employees on duty,” the CoSAAP appealed to the authority concerned to “deliver befitting justice to the victim by fast-tracking the case and awarding severest exemplary punishment to the assailants as per the law of the land.”

It also said that “the state government should come up with required modalities or Act pertaining to protecting its employees from all such intimidating situation regularly faced in the line of duty.”

The Tadar Abu Charitable Society (TACS) has also condemned the assault on the BEO and demanded “immediate arrest and proceeding under the appropriate section of the law.”

The TACS stated in a release that the “culprit were pre-planned, ill intention to manhandle, physical assault with the presiding officer-cum-BEO DDSE office Koloriang, such a criminal offensive, antisocial elements and barbaric act of culprit should be dealt with the unsympathetic appropriated provision of IPC law.”