Union min reviews implementation of central agri schemes

PASIGHAT, 14 Jul: Union MoS for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Kailash Choudhary took stock of the implementation of various central government schemes for farmers in agriculture and allied sectors in Arunachal Pradesh during a meeting with various stakeholders at the College of Horticulture & Forestry (CHF) here in East Siang district on Tuesday.

The union minister also reviewed the performance of the KVKs, the ICAR in the state, and the institutions under the Central Agriculture University.

Later, Choudhary distributed cattle feeds under the North East Hill Region component.

The meeting was also attended by Agriculture Minister Tage Taki, MP Tapir Gao, BJP Kishan Morcha national general secretary Shambu Kumar, state BJP Kisan Morcha president Dunggoli Libang, CHF Dean Dr BN Hazarika and officials of the ICAR and the KVKs. (DIPRO)