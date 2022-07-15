DC visits DP Mission School

ITANAGAR, 14 Jul: Papum Pare DC Sachin Rana visited the Donyi Polo Mission School for the Hearing & Visually Impaired (DPMSHVI) here on Thursday and interacted with the students and the faculty members.

The DC lauded the dedication of the school’s teaching and non-teaching staffers “in bringing the differently-abled students into the mainstream of the society by introducing various educational activities, training, rehabilitation strategies and skill development programmes like computer education, weaving, tailoring and waste paper recycling system.”

Stating that differently-abled students are endowed with special talents, Rana highlighted the use of various technologies to make the lives of such students easier.

DPMSHVI Principal H Sharma informed that the school needs to construct a new hostel block, particularly for the visually impaired children, as the roll strength of the school is increasing day by day. The school currently has 112 students (92 hearing impaired and 20 visually impaired), and 12 students are in the waiting list to get admitted.

The principal also drew the DC’s attention towards the poor condition of the approach road to the school and the need to renovate the drainage system.

Rana was accompanied by his wife, Dr Roopa, oncologist at the TRIHMS, who handed over prizes to the students who have excelled in academic and co-curricular activities.