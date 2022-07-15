‘Student police cadet’ prog conducted

SERU, 14 Jul: The Tawang police conducted a ‘student police cadet’ programme at the government secondary school (GSS) here for the students of the government town secondary school in Bomba and the GSS here on Thursday, informed Circle Inspector Kesang Norbu.

Addressing the students, Norbu said that they would be made aware of social policing through the programme, adding that the programme would also make the students law-abiding citizens and create a friendly relation between the police and the public.

He also spoke about safety of women and children, traffic safety rules, the COTPA, the POCSO, drug abuse, and good touch and bad touch.

Later, the girl students were given basic training in self-defence under the Rani Laxmibhai Atma Raksha Prashikshan programme by martial art expert Sangey Tsering of the Tawang police.

Other officers, such as the HDO, the assistant station superintendent (transport), and the ISSE DPC also delivered motivational talks.

Earlier, the group of officers, along with Tawang ZPM Tsering Dorjee and the DDSE, delivered motivational speeches and provided information regarding the ban on single-use plastic to the students of the GSS in Bomba. (DIPRO)