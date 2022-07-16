Covid contact tracing to begin from Sat

ITANAGAR, 15 Jul: State nodal officer for Covid-19, Dr Lobsang Jampa informed that the health department will start contact tracing for Covid-19 from Saturday in the wards, and that rapid response teams will be activated accordingly.

He said this during a videoconference convened by Health & Family Welfare Principal Secretary Sharat Chauhan with all the DMOs and health officials of the state on Friday.

“Micro containment zones will be declared based on the number of cases,” Dr Jampa said, adding that “the rising number of cases across the country looks like the arrival of the fourth wave of Covid.”

“However,” he said, “it has not been officially declared by the central health ministry.”

Dr Jampa further said that “the outcome will be seen by the next month.”

He advised the people to adhere to Covid-appropriate behaviour, and requested the unvaccinated people to get vaccinated.

Cases of Covid-19 have spiked over the last few days, with 43 cases reported on Thursday.