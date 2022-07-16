IMC team visits Ghy to study car parking system

GUWAHATI, 15 Jul: A team of the Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC), led by Mayor Tame Phassang on Friday visited the automated multi-level car parking system in Guwahati in Assam to assess whether the system can be replicated in the ICR to solve the ever growing traffic congestion and parking problems.

The mayor and his team, including engineers, observed the parking system, which can accommodate at least 100 cars in a limited space.

“We have visited the parking system and came to know that such system will be very helpful for places like Itanagar as it takes less space for installation and can accommodate hundreds of vehicles,” Phassang said.

“Since we have a plan to create parking lots in the IMC jurisdiction, we have decided to study practically what would be the best system to manage the parking problem in the capital region,” he said.

Earlier, the team met Guwahati Municipal Corporation Mayor Mrigen Sarania at his office and discussed various issues related to the corporation.

Among others, Deputy Mayor Biri Basang, IMC Commissioner Likha Tejji, ULB Director Liyi Bagra, and corporators accompanied the mayor.