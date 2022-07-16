Sarma visits RIWATCH campus

[ Karyir Riba ]

ROING, 15 Jul: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the RIWATCH campus in Khinjili village in Lower Dibang Valley district on Friday, in the company of Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein.

Sarma was all appreciation for the RIWATCH museum. “The museum showcases artefacts and other collections of ancient civilisations like the Kundil Valley and Bishmaknagar, representing a collective history of Assam and Arunachal, which is immensely beautiful and thrilling. The collection of art, craft, textile and handloom of Arunachal housed here is lovely and very informative about the ancient ways of living of the people of the state,” he said.