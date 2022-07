DAPORIJO, 15 Jul: The Upper Subansiri district administration carried out an eviction drive against encroachers on the areas of the airfield here on Friday.

Leading an eviction team comprising police personnel and labourers with excavators, Town Magistrate Tanam Kyali dismantled more than six houses constructed illegally in the areas near the airfield.

Notices had earlier been served to the encroachers. (DIPRO)