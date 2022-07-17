Body of drowned student recovered

YUPIA, 16 Jul: The body of NERIST student Yikar Taki, who drowned in the Pare river, near the hanging bridge in Chiputa, on 12 July, was found from the Dikrong river near the Banderdewa bridge on Saturday morning, after five days of intensive search operation carried out by the locals, NERIST students, well-wishers, and the SDRF and the NDRF teams.

The locals, NERIST students, and others formed four groups and searched the entire stretch of the river from the incident site to Banderdewa, and finally recovered the body from the Dikrong river at Banderdewa.

Late Taki, a brilliant student, was a pre-final BTech student of the NERIST. Hailing from Mirem village in East Siang district, he was the eldest son of Tanikar Taki. (DIPRO)