Health benefits of small millets discussed

PASIGHAT, 16 Jul: The College of Horticulture & Forestry here in East Siang district, in collaboration with the Pasighat College of Agriculture and the Riga Farmers Association, conducted an awareness meeting on ‘Nutritional health benefits of small millets’ at Riga village in Siang district on Saturday.

Project investigator of the ‘Millet-NEH Project’, Dr Premaradhya N and AICRP Biocontrol Project assistant professor Dr Ajay Kumar explained the medicinal value of small millets.

They also demonstrated improved farming techniques of finger millet and foxtail millet in hilly tracts.

The organisers later distributed farming inputs to 50 farmers hailing from different villages of Riga circle.