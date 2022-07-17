Legal awareness prog for women

DOLLUNGMUKH, 16 Jul: Women of Dollungmukh subdivision, along with HGBs, GBs and panchayat leaders, participated in a legal awareness programme on ‘women’s health and legal empowerment’, conducted here in Kamle district by the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW), in collaboration with the Rigyu Multipurpose Cooperative Society, on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, APSCW Chairperson Kenjum Pakam said that, among the complaints received by the commission, “domestic violence cases constitute 99 percent.”

She urged the women to “come forward and raise their voice against the injustice meted out to them.”

“However, fight for gender equality doesn’t mean fight against men,” she clarified.

APSCW member Ngurang Nama, advocate Baity Murtem and Dr Ngurang Anam apprised the participants of court marriage, crimes against women, drugs and tobacco induced oral and cervical cancer, and “the importance of vaccination and medical tests as a measure to prevent cervical cancer.” (DIPRO)