Inter-school competition on plastic waste held

BOMDILA, 16 Jul: An ‘inter-school plastic project and seminar competition’, themed ‘Trash to Treasure – Garden of Waste’, organised by Project 37 – a crowdfunding initiative of APCS officers of the 2016 batch – was held here in West Kameng district on Saturday.

Addressing the participants, ADC (HQ) Sang Khandu congratulated the APCS officers “for doing such a noble work and taking part in development of our state and the society.”

CO Tenzin Yangchen said that the project would “instil the sense of ownership, team-building, decision making among students and also develop mentorship among the teachers of government schools.”

Students of nine government schools of the district participated in the competition and used more than 5,400 plastic bottles to create different viable and useful items.

GHSS Bomdila, which won the first prize, constructed a small retention wall in the school premises which was prone to landslides.

The winners will be taken on an educational tour to Guwahati (Assam).

Stating that “education is most important for development of a person,” the CO said that “this tour will give the exposure to government school students, which is very much important today for students to learn and grow.”

DDSE LD Komu also spoke. (DIPRO)