Workshop on Nyishi script organised

ITANAGAR, 16 Jul: The Nyishi Elite Society (NES) organised a ‘brainstorming orientation-cum-workshop on Nyishi script, third language and dictionary’ at the DK Convention Hall here on Saturday.

Chairing the programme, NES vice president Tarh Tabin urged all the stakeholders to “steer this movement for development, popularisation and propagation of Nyishi language with right earnest.”

NES general secretary Heri Maring in his address narrated chronologically “the attempts of the NES for district unit, representatives of all affiliated organisations of NES and members of sub-committee on Nyishi working dictionary drawn from various regions of Nyishi inhabited districts of the state,” the NES informed in a release.

“Our dream has come true with the publication of Nyishi third language text, which is being taught in schools,” he said.

The Nyishi script was adopted through a formal notification (No NES/EDN LIT-LANG) on 9 September, 2019,” the release said.

Nyishi Third Language Text Development Committee and Dictionary Committee chairman Dr NT Rikam highlighted the efforts of the committee “in developing the Nyishi language,” and informed that “the committee has already prepared study materials for all classes and the working dictionary on Nyishi is under progress.”

He further informed that the state government has introduced Nyishi as third language in Classes 6, 7 and 8 in Nyishi inhabited areas of the state.

Committee member Tarh Choya, Prof Nabam Nakha Hina, and senior citizen Dr Nabam Tata also spoke.