LONGDING, 17 Jul: Addressing the ‘All Wancho Women Welfare Society (AWWWS) conference-cum-election’ here, Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) president Gumri Ringu emphasised on “the pivotal role of women in social building.”

Discussions were held on various social issues, such as the drugs menace, child marriage, polygamy, and trafficking of children and women.

Ringu lauded “the work of the AWWWS and its role in the upliftment of the Wancho community.”