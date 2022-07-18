ANYA threatens to ‘restart democratic movement’

ITANAGAR, 17 Jul: The All Nyishi Youth Association (ANYA) has said that it will “restart democratic movement,” demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Pema Khandu, if its charter of demands is not met within 15 days.

The association demanded that the BJP leadership act against Khandu over alleged “corrupt practices by his family that was complied by the BJP in 2009.”

It demanded that the chief minister issue a public statement on his and his family’s commercial interests in all the major road projects in the state.

It said that, using power and position, Khandu “is running the biggest road project syndicate in the history of Arunachal Pradesh.”