Panthers SC win MSL 7-A-Side Football Tournament

NAHARLAGUN, 18 Jul: Panthers SC defeated Bizli FC by 7-1 goals in the final match of the MSL 7-A-Side Football Tournament, which was played at the Mes Que Champions Arena in Model Village here on Monday.

In their trademark attacking style, Panthers SC scored in the first minute and shocked Bizli FC and fans alike when Bengia Bosco headed a goal into the net. Tame Agung scored another goal for Panther SC.

In the second half, substitute Sanjay Basumutary scored within moments of entering the game with a fine finish. Techi Tatra scored a brace, while Yowa Takam and Gyamar Apa scored a goal each.

A lone goal by Techi Rocky was the only consolation for Bizli FC.

The winning team was handed the trophy by Borum-I ZPM Tok Tama, and the runners-up team was presented the trophy by CMAAY CEO Dr Nabam Peter.

Naharlagun SDPO Dekio Gumja handed the ‘fair play’ award to TTFC, while Panthers SC captain Yowa Takam was adjudged the ‘best player/golden ball’ of the tournament, Chomu FC’s Topgay Sunickjee was adjudged the ‘golden glove/best goalkeeper’, Tapin Yoka of Polo City was adjudged the ’emerging player of the tournament’, and Baken Ete of FC Miding won the golden boot/highest scorer award.